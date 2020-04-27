WHO welcomes Republic of Korean support to Pakistan to combat COVID-19

Islamabad, 25 April 2020 – The Government of the Republic of Korea has announced that it will be providing US$ 300 000 to the World Health Organization in Pakistan to support the country’s response in controlling the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Korean investment companies have also contributed to this cause with companies providing an additional US$ 47 000 for the COVID-19 response.

In a meeting with Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative, Ambassador Kwak Sung-kyu said that, “The Government of the Republic of Korea hopes that this assistance will be instrumental in controlling the current spread of the pandemic in Pakistan and further support the health care sector to cope with an increasing COVID-19 caseload.”

COVID-19 case numbers have increased exponentially across the country in the past few weeks. As of today, Pakistan has reported over 10 513 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 224 deaths. A further increase in cases is anticipated and will place an additional burden on existing health care facilities. Support from countries like South Korea will strengthen the country’s existing response capacity in priority areas such as surveillance, case testing, management of cases, as well as effectively communicating to the public COVID-19 prevention measures.

Dr Mahipal emphasized “WHO highly appreciates the valuable support of the Government of the Republic of Korea. Such support will enable WHO to scale up its response activities to COVID-19 alongside federal and provincial national authorities and counterparts, especially in light of the prospect of an increased caseload in coming weeks.”