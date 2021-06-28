WHO support strengthens testing capacity for COVID-19 in Pakistan

27 June 2021 – Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, handed over a PCR machine and biosafety cabinet for Mianwali district to Major General Aamer Ikram, Executive Director, National Institute of Health in Islamabad, during an event at the WHO country office in Islamabad. WHO has so far delivered 32 PCR machines and other equipment to improve testing capacity for COVID-19 testing in Pakistan. The equipment aims to enhance laboratory testing capacity for COVID-19. WHO in Pakistan is collaborating with the National Institute of Health to strengthen testing capacity and genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV2 variants.