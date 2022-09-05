WHO Pakistan Floods Situation Report Issue 2 - 3 September 2022

**SITUATION OVERVIEW **

• Over 1290 lives lost and almost 12500 people injured. Over 33 million affected, including over 6.4 million in dire need of humanitarian aid. Almost 634,000 displaced people living in in camps.

• Over 1460 health facilities affected, of which 432 fully damaged and 1,028 partially damaged. Access to health facilities, healthcare workers, and essential medicines and medical supplies is limited.

• Ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19, acute watery diarrhea, typhoid, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV, and polio are at risk of being further exacerbated.

• Increased transmission of malaria remains a threat and many cases are already presenting to clinics in the flood-affected areas.

• Early disease surveillance indicates tens of thousands were identified as patients affected by diarrhea, malaria, acute respiratory infections (ARI), skin and eye infections, typhoid, and others.