WHO Pakistan Floods Situation Report Issue 1 - 30 August 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan which started in mid-July 2022 are continuing in many parts of the country and have affected 116 districts (75%) out of 154 districts in Pakistan. The most affected province is Sindh, followed by Balochistan.

As of 25 August 2022, 33+ million people have been affected. 6.4+ million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 421,000 refugees. Over a thousand lives have been lost and almost 15000 people injured.

Health facilities have been severely affected. As 28 August 2022, 888 health facilities have been damaged in the country of which 180 of them are completely damaged. Access to health facilities, healthcare workers, and essential medicines and medical supplies remain the main health challenges for now.