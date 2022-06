Current major event

Cutaneous leishmaniasis outbreak in Baluchistan, Pakistan

During the first quarter of 2022, the Federal Ministry of Health in Pakistan reported an increase in the number of cutaneous leishmaniases cases in Baluchistan province.

Overall, 4318 leishmaniases cases were reported, the majority of which are women and children. A coordinated multisectoral approach should be implemented to contain this upsurge in cases.