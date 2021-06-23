WHO delivers supplies to Gilgit Baltistan to strengthen the COVID-19 response

22 June 2021 – To strengthen collaboration and coordination with the host Government, Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, met with Mr Khalid Khurshid Khan, the Honourable Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, during his recent visit to the province. Dr Mahipala briefed the Chief Minister on WHO’s current efforts to support the Government to strengthen the COVID-19 response in the country and thanked the leadership of Gilgit Baltistan for their determined efforts to contain COVID-19 transmission in the province.

The WHO Representative delivered 2 ambulances, 1 double cabin, 15 motorcycles and an assortment of medical and laboratory supplies worth over 30.94 million Pakistani Rupees to the Chief Minister to strengthen surveillance and case management. In addition, he announced the opening of 2 outdoor gymnasiums in the Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu regions to promote health through physical activity.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation of WHO’s support and for the continuation of WHO’s technical support to strengthen the health system and build the capacity of human resources for health.