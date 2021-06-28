WHO conducts typhoid vaccination campaign

24 June 2021 – Pakistan became the first country in the world to introduce the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) into its routine immunization programme in 2019.

It is the first typhoid vaccine that can be given to children as young as 6 months of age and confers longer term protection against typhoid. WHO is working closely with the government of Pakistan and partners to ensure the highest quality campaign.

The campaign is being carried out by skilled and trained vaccinators at health facilities or outreach sites in local communities.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, visited Jhelum district to review field activities being implemented with the support of WHO and observed vaccination at outreach, schools and fixed sites. He expressed satisfaction at the provision of quality services, monitoring mechanisms and the micro plans developed for this campaign. He also administered the vaccine during his visit. He was accompanied by Dr Waseem Iqbal, the CEO of Health Jhelum, Dr Osama Mere Team Leader for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, and Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, the Head of the WHO Punjab suboffice.

Dr Palitha pledged support to Punjab in its efforts to combat typhoid and praised the commitment and dedication of frontline health workers, school administrators and parents during his meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum.

The second phase of the campaign has started in 24 districts of Punjab and more than 6.6 million children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years are being vaccinated. In Punjab, the campaign vaccinated 100% of the targeted population.