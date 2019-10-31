31 Oct 2019

WHO and partners mark World Polio Day throughout Pakistan

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

29 October 2019 – World Polio Day (24 October) was marked with a myriad of events across Pakistan, all paying tribute to the efforts of frontline health workers. Events recognized the contributions of polio workers, caregivers, civil society and donors to ending polio in Pakistan.

Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, is one of the two remaining countries in the world with ongoing wild poliovirus type 1 transmission. Despite an increase in the number of children paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the polio eradication programme and partners affirmed that they will not be deterred and urged all to get behind the national cause.

“The rise in cases and continued detection of polio in environmental samples this year has been disappointing. But our frontline health workforce has not let this or any of the other challenges they face in the field deter them,” WHO Representative to Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala said.

“They are truly the heroes of this effort, and with our continued support, they will prevail.”

WHO, UNICEF and other key partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative remain committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan in the drive to eradicate all types of the poliovirus.

WHO also announced that the second strain of wild poliovirus – type 3 – has been certified as globally eradicated by an independent commission of experts. Global wild poliovirus type 3 eradication is a tremendous achievement and an important milestone on the road to eradicate all poliovirus strains.

In Pictures: World Polio Day was celebrated with zeal and zest throughout the country. Have a quick glance through these pictures and videos for a glimpse of different events taking place in Pakistan.

