WHO and Pakistan sign Country Cooperation Strategy (2020–2025)

10 November 2020 – WHO’s Country Cooperation Strategy (2020–2025) for Pakistan was recently signed by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and the WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala in Islamabad. The signing of this strategic document reaffirms the strength of the relationship between the WHO as part of the wider United Nations system and the Government of Pakistan. It advances WHO’s long history of collaboration with the country and underscores the commitment to work together toward agreed priorities for greater impact for better health of population in Pakistan.

The Country Cooperation Strategy reflects the medium-term vision of WHO for technical cooperation with the Government of Pakistan. It is aligned with national policies and plans: 12th National Five Year Plan (2018–2023), National Health Vision (2016–2025), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Action Plan (2019–2023), WHO’s 13th General Programme of Work 2019–2023 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework 2018–2022.

Development of the Country Cooperation Strategy is the result of analysis of the health and development situation of the country and of WHO’s current programme of activities with wide stakeholder engagement. It aims to bring together the strength of WHO support at the 3 levels of the Organization – country office, Regional Office and headquarters – in a coherent manner to align with health priorities in Pakistan.

It is structured around 3 strategic priorities to ensure healthy lives and wellbeing for all at all ages:

advancing universal health coverage

addressing health emergencies

promoting healthier populations

In addition to making WHO more effective and efficient for better supporting Pakistan. The estimated funding required for supporting the Government in achieving these strategic goals over a period of 6 years (2020-2025) is US$ 885 million. These strategic priorities will be supported by 3 strategic shifts in the WHO country office, i.e. stepping up leadership, driving impact in the country and focusing on global public goods impact.

WHO is committed to supporting the government in achieving universal health coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals for a healthier population of Pakistan.