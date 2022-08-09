WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 8 August 2022

In Numbers

971,905 people affected by floods and flash floods in four provinces

571 casualties and 972 people injured

30,000 households are in immediate need of shelter and food

Situation Update

• Starting mid-June 2022, flooding caused by heavy monsoon rainfall brought on casualties, injuries and infrastructure damage.

• 971,905 people have been affected in 114 districts in Azad Jammu, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh as of 7 August 2022, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

• Cumulatively 50,000 houses have either been fully destroyed or partially damaged. 2,814 km of roads have been damaged and reported livestock losses amount to 25,000.

• The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan requested for relief assistance for 36,000 affected households on 2 August 2022. This was followed by a countrywide appeal for assistance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 August 2022.

• To date, 13,000 people were rescued by the Government, WFP and other humanitarian actors through relief and rescue efforts. Food stocks, cooked foods, medical supplies, drinking water, tents, mosquito nets and other items are also being provided to the affected people.

• Majority of the damage occurred in Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Relief efforts are being focused on Balochistan, as the province has been impacted by severe volatility throughout the year due to recurrent socio-economic shocks which increased the vulnerability of already food insecure region.

• According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Pakistan, PDMA Sindh has sufficient resources available for immediate relief, but they require support for mid-term to long-term needs during the early recovery phase.