WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 6 September 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 81 districts.

At least 1,343 people have died, and 12,720 have been injured since 14 June 2022. 1.69 million houses, 17,566 schools, and 6,579 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged.

An estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Highlights

• WFP has provided 385,886 flood-affected people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh provinces with relief food assistance and livelihoods support as of 6 September 2022. Provision of relief food assistance for up to 117,000 people in Sindh started on 5 September.

• The Government and the non-government organizations (NGO) community have provided 2,495 mt of food, cash assistance and other essential non-food items to more than 5 million people.

• WFP will facilitate the management of incoming relief cargo at four key airports including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur to ensure seamless operations.

Situation Update

• Since mid-June 2022, flooding induced by heavy monsoon rainfall has caused casualties and infrastructure damage. 33 million people are affected in 81 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, KP, Punjab and Sindh, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 6 September. Of these, an estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

• Large areas of land remain inundated in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, where flood waters are not likely to recede quickly. Securing land access remains a major challenge.

• 637,000 people have been displaced and are residing in relief camps due to floods, 86 percent of whom are in Sindh Province.

• At least 1,343 people have died and 12,720 have been injured since 14 June, while reported livestock losses amount to 751,145. Cumulatively, over 1.69 million houses have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

• The floods have damaged or destroyed 5,735 km of roads and 246 bridges. The road linkage between the WFP Provincial Office and the WFP warehouse in Quetta is currently damaged.

• Waterborne diseases are spreading amongst people displaced by floods; over 90,000 diarrhea cases were reported in Sindh.

• The Government of Pakistan is leading the response: The NDMA is coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief for flood-affected people. This includes provision of food, shelter, medical supplies and other essentials.

• The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) of the Government of Pakistan is serving as the vehicle for cash-based transfers (CBT) to people affected by floods, with the Government planning to reach approximately 29 million people (over 4.5 million households). The Government plans for a one-off cash pay-out of PKR 25,000 (US$114) per household to the flood-affected families. As of 6 September 2022, PKR 19.7 billion (US$88.4 million) have been disbursed to 5,132,602 people (789,631 households).

• Forty members of the National Humanitarian Network evacuated more than 4,410 people, provided 210,730 people with food rations, shelters, CBT and health and water, sanitation and hygiene services.

• Twenty-six international NGOs – members of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) – have directed some US$7.5 million towards flood response activities, so far reaching more than 777,000 people with food, cash, and shelter