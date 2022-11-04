WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 31 October 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 94 districts.

• 7 million children require immediate access to nutrition services;

• 4 million children lack access to health services;

• 5.5 million people no longer have access to safe drinking water.

20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance according to revised UN Appeal, of which 14.6 million are in need of emergency food assistance.

Highlights

• Since the start of its flood response in early August, WFP has reached over 2 million people with 16,174 mt of food assistance and US$886,453 in cash-based transfers (CBT) in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh provinces.

• WFP is rolling out cash assistance in all provinces of Pakistan and will provide 800,000 people with PKR 12,000 (US$54) each to help cover their immediate food needs. Thus far, WFP provided more than 11,000 people with CBT in D.I. Khan District of KP.

• The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), released on 28 October, estimates the total damage and economic losses incurred by the floods to exceed US$30 billion and reconstruction needs over US$16.3 billion.