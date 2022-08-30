WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 28 August 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 116 districts.

At least 1,061 people have died, and 1,575 have been injured since 14 June 2022. 993,000 houses, 17,566 schools, and 3,458 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged.

An estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Highlights

• The Government of Pakistan declared a national emergency due to floods. 66 districts were officially declared calamity-hit.

• WFP has provided 168,847 flood-affected people in Balochistan with relief food assistance and livelihoods support as of 27 August 2022. Food distributions for up to 117,000 people in floodaffected districts in Sindh Province will start in the coming days.

• WFP is planning to establish a logistics augmentation unit to work with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help with storage, management and dispatch of relief items.