WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 26 September 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 84 districts.s

At least 1,638 people have died, and 12,865 have been injured since 14 June 2022. 2.05 million houses, 23,900 schools, and 13,074 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged.

An estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Highlights

• WFP began its scale-up of relief assistance on 25 September to reach 1.9 million people with 15,524 mt of food in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh over the next four weeks.

• Prior to the floods, 96 percent of children under 2 were not consuming minimum acceptable diet, and at least 40 percent of children under 5 were stunted in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, and Sindh. WFP provided 5,982 children aged 6-23 months and 5,286 pregnant and lactating women in Balochistan and Sindh with 10.6 mt of specialized nutritious foods as of 25 September.

• WFP is using 20 boats from “Operation Rescue 1122” – a government entity – to provide food assistance to a total of 104,000 people in hard-to-reach areas of Sindh.

Situation Update

• The floods have exacerbated previously high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition for millions of people. Prior to the floods, multiple shocks, including high food and fuel prices, drought, livestock diseases, and loss of incomegenerating opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic had already driven increasing food insecurity in Balochistan, KP and Sindh provinces.

• Based on the comparison of satellite data between 1-7 and 8-14 September, the overall flood situation appears to be decreasing. Receding floodwaters in 1,700 km² of lands in Balochistan, 3,900 km² in Punjab, and 850 km² in Sindh were observed. This notwithstanding, some 7.9 million people are reportedly displaced, including some 598,000 people living in relief camps.

• At least 1,638 people (including 588 children and 332 women) have died and 12,865 have been injured since 14 June 2022. With over 1,200 medical facilities marooned in flood water, malaria and diarrhoea are spreading fast in Sindh. 318 people have died from water-borne diseases since 1 July, including gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, and malaria, in flood-hit areas of Sindh, the most heavily affected province.

• Prior to the floods, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis of 28 vulnerable districts in Balochistan, KP, and Sindh estimated 5.96 million people to be in IPC Phase 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency) between July and November 2022 – a figure that was expected to increase to 7.2 million people from December 2022 to March 2023. According to latest WFP and FAO projections, initial estimates are that floods will increase the number of people requiring emergency food assistance (IPC3/4) to 11 million.

• Incidence of severe acute malnutrition is also growing. Prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition was significantly high in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, and Sindh prior to the floods: 96 percent of children under 2 were not consuming a minimum acceptable diet, and at least 40 percent of children under 5 were chronically malnourished (stunted). It is inevitable that these numbers will increase given the impact of the floods. WFP is closely working with UNICEF to collate field-based data.