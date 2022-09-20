WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 19 September 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 81 districts.

At least 1,545 people have died, and 12,860 have been injured since 14 June 2022. 1.96 million houses, 22,000 schools, and 12,716 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged.

An estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Highlights

• WFP has provided 581,928 flood-affected people in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh with relief food and nutrition assistance as well as livelihoods support as of 18 September 2022.

• The prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition, which already exceeded the emergency thresholds in some districts of Balochistan and Sindh before the floods, is expected to further deteriorate due to the impact of the floods. WFP provided 3,599 children aged 6-23 months and 3,310 pregnant and lactating women in five districts of Sindh with 6.4 mt of specialized nutritious foods.

• WFP is planning to use tractor trolleys and boats to complete distributions in hard-to-reach areas.

Situation Update

• The floods are highly likely to exacerbate food insecurity and malnutrition for millions of people in Pakistan. For the poor families, their coping capacities have already been stretched by COVID-19 and the ongoing economic crisis. Prior to the floods, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis of 28 highly vulnerable districts in Balochistan, KP, and Sindh found that some 5.96 million people in the assessed districts are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency) between July and November 2022 – a figure expected to increase to 7.2 million people from December 2022 to March 2023.

• A recent assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that 9.4 million acres of crop area is potentially damaged, over half of which is in Sindh. Given that a third of Pakistan’s food is grown in Sindh, this is likely to impact overall food insecurity.

• Based on the comparison of satellite data between 25-31 August and 1-7 September, flood waters are receding in many parts of the country. However, Sindh appears to be heavily affected by flooding and increasing flood waters. Provincial authorities indicated that it may take three to six months for flood waters to recede in the country’s hardest-hit areas. Securing land access continues to remain a major challenge.

• Increased cases of malaria, dengue, acute watery diarrhoea and cholera are reported and expected to continue to rise in the coming months: Dengue cases are at least 50 percent higher after the recent monsoon rains, especially in Karachi where hundreds of dengue patients are being admitted to hospitals on a daily basis.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in July 2022 by 4.35 percent from June 2022 and by 24.9 percent year-on-year, the highest since October 2008. CPI food inflation in July 2022 increased by 28.8 percent year-onyear. In July 2022, prices increased for all monitored staple cereals including wheat (+7.4 percent), rice Irri-6 (+2.6 percent), rice Basmati (+2.3 percent) and wheat flour (+2.3 percent) from June 2022.

• The Government of Pakistan is leading the response: The NDMA is coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief for flood-affected people. This includes provision of food, shelter, medical supplies and other essentials.