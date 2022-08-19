WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 18 August 2022

In Numbers

30,000 households are in immediate need of shelter and food

1,087,654 people affected by floods and flash floods in four provinces

Highlights

In collaboration with FAO, WFP is leading the assessment of food and nutrition needs as part of an inter-agency multisectoral rapid needs assessment in the ten districts most affected by floods.

WFP is rapidly expanding its conditional food assistance to cover the needs of 143,624 people (22,096 households), in districts Killa Saifullah, Lasbela, Nushki, Pishin and Quetta periphery.

WFP started providing relief food assistance on 5 August 2022 in Quetta District, Balochistan. As of 17 August 2022, WFP has supported 28,659 flood-affected people in Quetta District.

Situation Update

Pakistan has been struck by heavy monsoon rains since mid-June, which have caused substantial casualties, injuries and infrastructure damage.

Nearly 1.1 million people have been affected in 103 districts in Azad Jammu & Kashmir,

Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh, according to the National Disaster Management Authority,

Over 75,000 houses have either been fully destroyed or partially damaged – 2,867 km of roads have been damaged, and reported livestock losses amount to 111,000.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Balochistan requested relief assistance for 36,000 affected households. A country-wide appeal for assistance was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 August 2022.

The Government and other humanitarian actors are engaged in rescue, relief and recovery support activities. This includes providing food, shelter, medical supplies and other essential items.