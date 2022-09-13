WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 12 September 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 81 districts.

At least 1,396 people have died, and 12,728 have been injured since 14 June 2022. 1.74 million houses, 22,000 schools, and 6,675 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged.

An estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Highlights

WFP aims to reach 1.9 million people with high levels of food insecurity across flood-affected districts with food assistance (in-kind and cash-based transfers). Once the initial relief response is concluded, WFP will immediately transition to recovery programmes to enhance climate resilience, by improving community infrastructure and creating livelihoods opportunities through early 2023.

WFP has provided 464,375 flood-affected people in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh with relief food assistance and livelihoods support as of 11 September 2022.

Situation Update

Since mid-June 2022, flooding induced by heavy monsoon rainfall has caused casualties and infrastructure damage. 33 million people are affected in 81 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, KP, Punjab and Sindh, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 9 September. Of these, an estimated 6.4 million people require immediate assistance.

Large areas of land remain inundated in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, where flood waters are not likely to recede quickly. Securing land access remains a major challenge.

664,000 people have been displaced and are residing in relief camps due to floods, 87 percent of whom are in Sindh Province.

At least 1,396 people have died and 12,728 have been injured since 14 June, while reported livestock losses amount to nearly 750,230. Cumulatively, nearly 1.74 million houses have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

The floods have damaged or destroyed 6,675 km of roads and 269 bridges.

More than 134,000 cases of diarrhea and 44,000 cases of malaria have been reported in Sindh Province. At least 650,000 pregnant women and girls, 73,000 of whom are expected to deliver next month, are reportedly among the flood victims. Many of them lack access to health care facilities and the support required to deliver their babies safely. About 47,000 pregnant women are sheltering in the camps.

The Government of Pakistan is leading the response: The NDMA is coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief for flood-affected people. This includes provision of food, shelter, medical supplies and other essentials.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is serving as a vehicle for CBT to people affected by floods. The Government plans to reach approximately 29 million people (over 4.5 million households) with a one-off cash pay-out of PKR 25,000 (US$115) per household to the flood-affected families. As of 9 September, a total of PKR 22.2 billion (US$99.2 million) has been disbursed to nearly 5.8 million people (890,712 households) – reaching 20 percent of the target.

Forty members of the National Humanitarian Network evacuated more than 4,410 people, and provided 215,151 people with food rations, shelters, CBT and health and water, sanitation and hygiene services.