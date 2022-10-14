WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 12 October 2022

In Numbers
33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 84 districts.
- 7 million children require immediate access to nutrition services;
- 4 million children lack access to health services;
- 5.5 million people no longer have access to safe drinking water.
20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance according to revised UN Flash Appeal.
Highlights
- So far, WFP has assisted 792,476 flood-affected people with 5,286 mt of food and US$617,531 in cash-based transfers (CBT). This includes Rajanpur District of Punjab Province, which had not required assistance since 2010.
- With 27 boats provided by the Government, WFP reached 23,452 people with food assistance in hard-to-reach areas of Sindh as of 6 October.
- WFP is establishing a Provincial Office in Lahore City of Punjab and a Field Office in Sukkur City of Sindh to facilitate coordination with the provincial government.
Situation Update
- The floods have exacerbated previously high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition for millions of people. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates, more than seven million vulnerable children and women require immediate access to nutrition services, whilst nearly four million children lack access to health services. 5.5 million people no longer have access to safe drinking water, due to damages to water supply systems and sanitation facilities. Prior to the floods, the average stunting rate for children under 5 was already at 50 percent in the affected districts.
- The second disaster in the shape of outbreaks of water and vector-borne diseases has begun in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan, according to the World Health Organization. 2.7 million malaria cases are projected in 32 districts of Balochistan and Sindh by January 2023.
- Under the Government’s Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a one-off cash pay-out of PKR 25,000 (USD 109) per household is planned for over 5.4 million flood-affected families (over 35.1 million people). To date, over PKR 64.7 billion (US$282.2 million) has been disbursed to 2.3 million flood-affected households (17.9 million people) in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh as of 11 October. This represents 94 percent of the total planned disbursements under Phase I targets (2.7 million households).