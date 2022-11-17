WFP Pakistan Situation Report, 12 November 2022

In Numbers

33 million people affected by floods and flash floods in 94 districts.

• 7 million children require nutrition services;

• 4 million children lack access to health services;

• 5.5 million people no longer have safe drinking water.

20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance according to revised UN Appeal, of which 14.6m require emergency food assistance.

Highlights

• WFP has reached 2.4 million people with 22,473 mt of food and over US$1.1 million in cash-based transfers (CBT) since the start of its flood response in August. WFP expects to reach its target of 2.7 million people in the coming days.

• Based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), a Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) is being developed under the overall leadership of the Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives. WFP and FAO are providing support to food security, as a key area of focus for strengthening recovery, with an emphasis on livelihoods, food production, management and storage.