WFP Pakistan – Sindh Flood Response - Situation Report #5, 16 December 2020

In Numbers

2.5 million people have been affected by floods which devasted Sindh Province in late August.

71,500 people received in-kind food assistance during WFP’s first phase of the response between September and early October.

117,000 people will receive cash assistance under WFP’s second phase of the response. Among them, 26,658 people have already been reached.

Highlights

• WFP initiated a second phase of relief assistance in November 2020 to meet persistent humanitarian needs in Sindh’s flood affected districts. Cash transfers under this second phase are expected to be completed by early January.

• Following the relief phase, WFP plans to focus on recovery efforts in 2021 together with its government and development partners, to rebuild livelihoods and rehabilitate assets that can support sustainable food security.

WFP Funding Requirements

• WFP’s ongoing relief assistance is fully funded.

• WFP is currently seeking contributions to support recovery activities planned in 2021.

Situation Update

• The floods have destroyed this year’s main crops, in particular cotton, wheat and chili. This has particularly affected women who often work as casual labourers to pick chili and cotton.

• Although flood water has drained away in most areas, much of the agricultural land remains uncultivable, thus preventing farmers from planting for the next season.

• The loss of infrastructure, crops and livelihoods has exacerbated the province’s already precarious food security and nutrition situation.

WFP Response

• On 10 November, WFP started distributing unconditional cash assistance to vulnerable floodaffected households who had not yet received in-kind food assistance from WFP in September. Distributions are being carried out in the three most affected districts: Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas.

• Each targeted household is receiving a multipurpose cash transfer of PKR 15,000 (approximately USD 90), distributed in two tranches.

• Sensitization sessions on nutrition and hygiene practices are also being carried out at distribution points and through village development committees, with a focus on pregnant and lactating women, infants and young children. Sensitization sessions also cover precautionary measures against the spread of COVID19 and dengue virus.

• As of 15 December, WFP and its partners, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) and Secours Islamique France (SIF) have distributed cash assistance to 26,658 people.

• WFP plans to distribute assistance to another 90,342 people by early January 2021.

• Following the completion of this relief cash assistance in January 2021, WFP is looking to support the Sindh Government’s recovery efforts. Working with Government and development partners, WFP is in the process of designing livelihoods recovery programmes, including cash-for-asset and disaster risk reduction activities, to reduce the impacts of future floods and droughts.