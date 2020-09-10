WFP Pakistan – Sindh Flood Response - Situation Report #1, 8 September 2020

In Numbers

1 million people are estimated to be affected in nine districts

300,000 people are estimated to be in need of food assistance in nine districts

62,764 people are targeted by WFP with food assistance in three districts

Highlights

• On 28 August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked WFP to provide food assistance to flood-affected people in Sindh Province.

• On 8 September, WFP started food distributions to 1,780 households in Karachi’s Malir District.

•Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential new flooding from 8 September.

WFP Funding Requirements

• US$ 410,320 are needed to replenish food stocks borrowed from other WFP operations for this emergency response.

Situation Update

• The Sindh Government announced a state of emergency on 25 August, with 20 districts declared calamity-affected.

• On 2 September, at the request of the Sindh PDMA, the Sindh UN Provincial Programme Team launched a rapid needs assessment in the nine hardest-hit districts (including four in Karachi and five rural districts). The results were endorsed by the PDMA on 7 September.

• One million people are affected according to Sindh PDMA estimates; 30 percent of whom are estimated to be in need of food assistance based on the findings of the rapid needs assessment.

• In Karachi, water has receded in most parts of the city. However, the informal settlements of Malir District, located in low-lying areas and without sewage infrastructure, remain flooded. Only 4 percent of households interviewed in Karachi said they had already received food assistance. Most of these households depend on casual labour, and their coping capacities have already been exhausted by COVID-19.

• In the rural areas assessed, only 1 percent of households had received food assistance, and the vast majority reported their food stocks would run out in less than five days. Agricultural livelihoods have been severely affected, with 93 percent of crop lost, 66 percent of irrigation infrastructure reported to be damaged, and most households reporting significant livestock losses or distress sales.