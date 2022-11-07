WFP Pakistan Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

3,612 mt of food distributed

US$ 881,700 in cash distributed

US$ 186.7 million six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

551,618 people assisted

Operational Updates

• As of 30 September, WFP assisted 643,259 floodaffected people with 4,133 mt of in-kind food and US$ 617,531 in cash-based transfers in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh provinces, with plans to reach 2.7 million people in the coming months. WFP utilised a range of transport modalities, including boats, to provide assistance in inaccessible areas of Sindh. Under the blanket supplementary feeding programme, WFP provided 11,200 children aged 6-23 months and 12,007 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab with 53 mt of specialised nutritious food (SNF), out of the total targeted 636,042 PLW and children. In addition, WFP plans to provide 117,640 children and 104,209 PLW with SNF under a targeted supplementary feeding programme to treat and prevent wasting. After the initial relief phase, WFP will gradually transition to recovery and resilience activities, to assist communities in rehabilitating climate-smart infrastructure and restoring livelihoods.

• WFP, alongside other development partners, supported the Government of Pakistan in conducting a rapid needs assessment (RNA) in the flood-affected districts of Sindh, KP and Balochistan provinces. The findings of the RNA revealed that: o 30 percent of orchard farmland was destroyed;

o 31 percent of livestock owners lost at least one animal;

o 22 percent of people have been displaced due to the floods;

o 72 percent of the affected households have inadequate resources to buy food; o on average, households were left with only around 10 days of food stock; and

o affected households were adopting negative coping strategies and nearly 40 percent had reduced their food intake.

• WFP started its preparation work with the Government, alongside other stakeholders, to carry out a post disaster needs assessment of the 2022 floods in late October.

• In early September, WFP started supporting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the handling and transportation of relief cargo and goods. WFP deployed its staff at Karachi’s airport to manage all incoming relief cargo. As of 28 September, over 15,000 mt of relief cargo were received and transported to more than 50 locations across Pakistan, using more than 2,000 WFP-contracted trucks. From 26 September, WFP started the transportation of 150,000 tents, from 7 cities to 48 locations in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, and 69,000 tents were transported within September. Since mid-September 2022, WFP also started trans-shipping relief items from train to truck for NDMA, arriving from Türkiye via rail. In addition, WFP supported the management of relief cargo from China, United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom at local seaports.

• In September, WFP provided 225,045 children aged 6-59 months and PLW with SNF and health support, through its nationwide stunting prevention programme, ‘Benazir Nashonuma’. The programme supports people registered under the Government’s largest social safety net, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). In addition to food and health support, women also receive supplementary cash transfers. This intervention is currently being implemented through 118 facilitation centers with plans to expand to 447 centers across 141 districts. WFP aims to support the Government in reaching 1.7 million women and children through the programme over the next three years.

• Through its Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme in KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, WFP provided 59,598 malnourished children and PLW with SNF through 149 targeted supplementary sites.

• WFP Pakistan continues to facilitate the transport of food commodities from Pakistan into Afghanistan, as part of its support to the ongoing humanitarian response in Afghanistan. In September, 21,676 mt of locally procured food was dispatched to Afghanistan, bringing the total amount of locally produced commodities dispatched to 200,206 mt since August 2021. In addition, 14,147 mt of international shipments carrying food commodities have been cleared in Karachi and either dispatched to Afghanistan or stored in WFP Pakistan’s warehouses for onward transportation, bringing the total amount shipped to 125,126 mt since August 2021.