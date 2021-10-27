WFP Pakistan Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

328 mt of food distributed in September 2021

US$ 1,227,116 cash distributed in September 2021

US$ 35.9 m six months (Oct 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

157,159 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the innovative nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. By the end of September, 50 facilitation centres (FCs) were fully functional across 15 districts in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, GilgitBaltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad. Through these FCs, WFP provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 33,373 pregnant and lactating women and 38,545 children under 2. To bridge the gap in the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) service in the targeted districts, WFP initiated the provision of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) services at the FCs too.

• WFP has developed an operational plan in preparation for the potential influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan. The plan includes providing assistance to Afghan refugees and their host communities for a period of six months in line with the UNHCR contingency planning. Several funding proposals have been shared with donors to seek a total of $23.2 million for this purpose. Against the total requirement, WFP has so far secured US$ 2.1 million, leaving a funding gap of US$ 21.1 million. WFP is also using internal funding (US$300,000) to implement preparedness activities such as the procurement of mobile storage facilities and other equipment, cooperating partner trainings and staff support.