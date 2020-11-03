WFP Pakistan Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

1,659 mt of food distributed in August 2020

US$ 25.8 million six months (Oct 2020 – Mar 2021) representing 46 percent of total.

439,058 people assisted in August 2020

Operational Updates

• Heavy monsoon rains since mid-August caused severe flooding and landslides across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh province. In response to the Government’s request, WFP launched a joint Rapid Needs Assessment in early September with partners, followed by in-kind general food distribution to 11,000 of the most vulnerable households in affected areas between 8-23 September. WFP is carrying out a post-flood needs assessment in the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition, WFP is coordinating, through the Sindh provincial Food Security Working Group, with other partners in the food sector to map out activities for the rehabilitation and recovery of flood affected communities.

• In Pakistan, four out of every ten children under the age of five are stunted. To fight undernutrition and improve the life chances of these children, WFP is rolling out a nationwide stunting prevention programme ‘EHSAAS Nashonuma’ using the country’s largest social safety net platform, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The EHSAAS Nashonuma programme aims to reach over 120,000 women and children from ultra-poor households. So far, WFP has established 22 facilitation centres, where children and pregnant and lactating women receive specialized nutritious foods, immunization, health monitoring and awareness sessions on feeding and hygiene practices. WFP is working to launch more Nashonuma facilitation centres across Pakistan.

• While malnutrition is prevalent across Pakistan, the situation is most alarming in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, particularly in its tribal districts (ex-FATA). WFP is providing support to the Chief Secretary of KP in developing a Food Security and Nutrition policy for the province. The process is being supported by relevant Government, private sector, UN agency and other stakeholders. WFP provides overall support in the process, particularly focusing on socio-economic access, social protection, nutrition, school feeding, gender and supply chain aspects of the policy.