WFP Pakistan Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

274 mt of food distributed in October 2021

US$ 183,576 cash distributed in October 2021

US$ 50.5 m six months (Nov 2021 – Apr 2022) net funding requirements

92,659 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the innovative nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. By the end of October, WFP has provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 37,177 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and 41,278 children under 2 years through the 50 fully operational facilitation centres (FCs). Refresher trainings were also conducted in October on programme protocols, Android application usage and communication strategies. To bridge the gap in the Communitybased Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) service in the targeted districts, WFP also continued the provision of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) services at the FCs.

• WFP continued its recovery livelihood programme to support displaced returnee families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), drought affected families in Balochistan, and families affected by multiple shocks in Sindh. The livelihood programme assists vulnerable groups through cash transfers conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and training designed for improving long-term food security and resilience. In October, WFP provided USD 211,676 in conditional cash transfers to 27,085 people in KP, Sindh and Balochistan.

• WFP concluded its safety net project in Umerkot, Sindh which was carried out during July-October 2021. Through the project, 2,446 people who graduated from the CMAM programme received a one-off unconditional cash transfer of PKR 15,000 (US$ 93) per household. The cash transfer aimed at providing nutritional support to beneficiaries for up to four months and to initiate income diversifying activities. Social and behavioural change communication on diet diversity and on maintaining personal health and hygiene was also provided. WFP is planning for a post-distribution monitoring exercise to evaluate the impact of the project.