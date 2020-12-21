WFP Pakistan Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

299,105 mt of food distributed in September 2020

US$ 26.3 million six months (Nov 2020 – Apr 2021) representing 44 percent of total.

303,263 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• While monsoon rains in Sindh have stopped and most areas were drained of stagnant water, the impact of the floods on livelihoods has been substantial. Households are consequently in critical need of immediate food and non-food assistance. Following the first phase of in-kind food assistance in September, WFP has initiated the second phase of relief support through multi-purpose cash-based assistance. This second phase targets 117,000 flood-affected people who have not yet received assistance from WFP or others, in Sindh’s Mirpur Khas,

Umerkot and Sanghar districts. Final preparations are underway, and distributions are due to start in the first week of November 2020.

• To enhance Pakistan’s emergency response capacity, WFP handed over a state-of-the-art Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) to the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The facility is designed for storing and dispatching humanitarian relief supplies for future emergencies, augmenting national capacity for disaster preparedness and response and reducing the time needed to respond to crises, including COVID-19.

• In October, WFP established two additional facilitation centres under its nationwide stunting prevention programme ‘EHSAAS Nashonuma’. So far, WFP has established 24 facilitation centres where children and pregnant and lactating women receive specialized nutritious foods, immunization, health monitoring and awareness sessions on feeding and hygiene practices. WFP is in the process of establishing more facilitation centres across Pakistan to fight the high rates of undernutrition in the country.

• WFP along with UNICEF co-authored two articles to support the Emergency Nutrition Network’s (ENN) publication on high levels of child wasting in South Asia. The articles highlight this issue and examine the causes of high wasting levels with an aim to help identify priorities and actions through the learning and reflections of country practitioners and researchers.

• WFP has initiated activities to provide emergency relief assistance to vulnerable people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh to help them cope with the economic repercussions of COVID-19. WFP is providing individuals in one district of Quetta with in-kind food assistance including wheat flour, pulses, salt and vegetable oil. Others are in the process of receiving unconditional cash stipends of PKR 7,500 (USD 48) each.

• WFP is carrying out assessments to evaluate the impact of partnerships with Governmentowned social protection systems to respond to emergencies. The drought response social safety net intervention implemented in 2019-2020 in partnership with the Benazir Income Support Programme is being used as the case study example for this assessment.

• WFP is providing unconditional cash transfers to incentivise the enrolment and attendance of girls in secondary schools in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Under this programme, cash transfers are provided to the primary caregivers of the female students. So far, WFP has provided cash stipends to 1,524 caregivers, which was slightly lower than the planned number in the month of October 2020. It was observed that several fathers did not come to collect their cash stipends because they were out of town. To address this issue, WFP plans to register alternative caregivers who can collect the money on behalf of the primary caregivers.

• Due to the extensive locust outbreak during 2020, the Government declared a national emergency.

WFP in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is finalizing a Food Security, Livelihood and Locust Needs Assessment across 25 severely affected districts in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. The report is due to be issued in mid-November.

• To support the Global Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021 process, WFP and FAO calculated the total number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Pakistan to be 5.8 million people. The number was calculated based on the Integrated Food Security and Phase Classification (IPC) analysis and recent Rapid Needs Assessment carried out in the flood affected districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two agencies are now working together to calculate targets, budgets and activities for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan