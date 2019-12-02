WFP Pakistan Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

1,575 mt of food distributed

US$ 485,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 18.8 m six months (November 2019 - April 2020) net funding requirements

193,000 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP continues to provide monthly food assistance to families who remain displaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of law enforcement operations.

• WFP continues to implement a livelihood support programme in five tribal districts of erstwhile FATA to help recover critical livelihood assets. Participants (who are selected based on vulnerability) receive conditional food or cash-based transfers for attending vocational skill trainings.

• Upon request from the Health Department, Government of Sindh, and other stakeholders, WFP conducted warehouse and inventory management training sessions. The training was delivered to almost 100 participants from various partner organizations including Government of Sindh. The objective was to improve proper maintenance of government and partner warehouses in the field, and enhance capacities to ensure that any product distributed in the field is delivered efficiently and in full.

• WFP has initiated implementation of the school feeding pilot project in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Preparatory work had been completed and on-ground implementation is due to start within this year.

WFP has initiated coordination with government counterparts, prepared a draft agreement with the Government, an operational plan and a budget of activities. WFP, UNICEF, UNESCO and UNHCR have conducted discussions on geographic co-targeting.

• WFP organized a donor meeting on 25 October 2019 to brief donors and partners on WFP’s operations in the country. Here, WFP briefed participants on current and upcoming projects and initiatives.