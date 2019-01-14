14 Jan 2019

WFP Pakistan Country Brief, October 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (465.58 KB)

Operational Context

Pakistan is making significant investments to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and its national development programme – Vision 2025. However, high levels of malnutrition, frequent natural disasters, political instability and a volatile security climate in parts of the country are challenges that continue to obstruct socio-economic progress. WFP Pakistan’s Country Strategic Plan seeks to support this progress. Alongside the provision of critically needed relief and nutrition support to vulnerable population groups, WFP assistance in the country aims to complement the Government’s efforts in enhancing food and nutrition security among vulnerable populations and provides technical support in developing relevant national strategies. WFP Pakistan’s work encompasses community resilience building, disaster risk management and preparedness elements for sustainability and national ownership. WFP has been present in Pakistan since 1968.

In Numbers

1,857 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 350,000 cash based transfers made

US$9.05 m six months (November 2018 - April 2019) net funding requirements

237,000 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

  • WFP implemented the “Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets” (LLINS) project to control malaria in a cost-efficient manner in high-risk districts. The project was executed in collaboration with the Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC), Indus Hospital and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. WFP was engaged the project due to its expertise in mass distribution campaigns. WFP distributed 3,128,472 LLINS across rural areas of 12 districts in Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including the recently merged FATA. 97 percent redemption of LLINS was achieved against the 90 percent target in more than 500 distribution points.

  • Since 2015, WFP has been implementing the “Strategic Grain Reserve Project” in the Punjab province. The project seeks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of national food systems in the Punjab province sand supports the construction of 200 near-to-farm silos, with a total storage capacity of 3 million metric tons (MT). It is being implemented along a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and in collaboration with the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Private investors have invested approximately USD 300 million in the rural economy. This initiative is an important step in transitioning from bag to bulk storage systems

  • WFP, the National Fortification Alliance (NFA) and other stakeholders commissioned a feasibility study on the “Fortification of Wheat Flour Milled by Small Scale Grinders (Chakkis)”. The study’s findings and recommendations were disseminated on October 15, 2018 at Lahore, in collaboration with the Punjab Food Department. The honourable Minister of Food, Government of the Punjab, the Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan and the other relevant stakeholders participated in the meeting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.