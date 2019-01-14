WFP Pakistan Country Brief, October 2018

Operational Context

Pakistan is making significant investments to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and its national development programme – Vision 2025. However, high levels of malnutrition, frequent natural disasters, political instability and a volatile security climate in parts of the country are challenges that continue to obstruct socio-economic progress. WFP Pakistan’s Country Strategic Plan seeks to support this progress. Alongside the provision of critically needed relief and nutrition support to vulnerable population groups, WFP assistance in the country aims to complement the Government’s efforts in enhancing food and nutrition security among vulnerable populations and provides technical support in developing relevant national strategies. WFP Pakistan’s work encompasses community resilience building, disaster risk management and preparedness elements for sustainability and national ownership. WFP has been present in Pakistan since 1968.

In Numbers

1,857 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 350,000 cash based transfers made

US$9.05 m six months (November 2018 - April 2019) net funding requirements

237,000 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP implemented the “Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets” (LLINS) project to control malaria in a cost-efficient manner in high-risk districts. The project was executed in collaboration with the Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC), Indus Hospital and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. WFP was engaged the project due to its expertise in mass distribution campaigns. WFP distributed 3,128,472 LLINS across rural areas of 12 districts in Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including the recently merged FATA. 97 percent redemption of LLINS was achieved against the 90 percent target in more than 500 distribution points.

Since 2015, WFP has been implementing the “Strategic Grain Reserve Project” in the Punjab province. The project seeks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of national food systems in the Punjab province sand supports the construction of 200 near-to-farm silos, with a total storage capacity of 3 million metric tons (MT). It is being implemented along a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and in collaboration with the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Private investors have invested approximately USD 300 million in the rural economy. This initiative is an important step in transitioning from bag to bulk storage systems