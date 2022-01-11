WFP Pakistan Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

290 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 181,986 cash-based transfers made

US$ 56.3 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

89,300 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. Since the beginning of the project in January 2021, WFP has provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 34,999 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and 53,344 children under 2 through the 50 fully operational facilitation centres. To bridge the gap in the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) service in targeted districts, WFP also continued the provision of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) services at facilitation centres.

• WFP Pakistan Country Office continued to provide support for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through the procurement and transportation of food commodities from Pakistan, and by facilitating the air bridge service of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) between Islamabad and Kabul. By the end of November, WFP had procured 36,543 mt of food commodities in Pakistan and dispatched 8,788 mt of international shipments from Pakistan for relief assistance to Afghanistan.

• WFP is maintaining contingency food stocks in preparation for the influx of refugees from neighbouring Afghanistan. WFP has a structure in place to enable a response, including supply chain mechanisms and implementing partners.

• A multi-donor funded resilience building programme was launched in November in targeted districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and where the social economic impact of the situation in Afghanistan is considered to be the highest. It aims to improve the food security and build the resilience in food insecure communities that have been affected by multiple shocks and hazards. The first cash disbursement is scheduled for January 2022.