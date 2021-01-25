WFP Pakistan Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

278 mt of food distributed in October 2020

US$ 30.59 million six months (Dec 2020 – May 2021) 2021) representing 51.84 percent of total

164,423 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• Monsoon rains in late August devasted much of southern Sindh. While much of the water has drained away, large areas of stagnant water remain which continue to impede planting and agricultural activity. This is further compounding the effect on livelihood opportunities and exacerbating the challenge for many households to buy food.

Following the first phase of in-kind food assistance in September, WFP initiated the second phase of relief support on 10 November through multipurpose cash-based assistance in the province.

Distribution for over 117,000 people will continue until the end of January 2021.

• Following a decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan over the summer, the numbers have risen sharply over recent months. This is a worrying situation for a country where 36.9 percent of the population is food insecure. WFP is providing emergency relief assistance to help these vulnerable groups cope with the repercussions of the pandemic. In November, WFP provided 5,919 families, as well as 25 transgender people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan with unconditional cash stipends. Additionally, WFP provided 1,645 families in Balochistan with inkind food support.

• WFP is providing unconditional cash transfers to incentivize the continued attendance of adolescent girls in secondary schools in the tribal districts of KP.

Under this programme, WFP provides cash-based transfers to the primary caregivers of the female students. In November, WFP distributed USD 11,412 amongst 912 caregivers across the districts of Bajaur, North Waziristan and Bannu.

• To minimize the risk of infection while disbursing cash and food assistance, WFP is strictly adhering to COVID-19 specific standard operating procedures while carrying out all activities.

• At the request of the Government, WFP has provided relief assistance to internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities in KP since 2008. In recent years, many IDP families have returned to their places of origin. Only 15,800 families remain displaced. WFP recently completed a vulnerability assessment to identify families that are still vulnerable and require ongoing assistance.

• WFP is also supporting the creation of community assets in the tribal districts of KP to support resettlement and stabilization. As part of the initiative, WFP assists vulnerable groups and displaced families that have returned to their place of origin. WFP provides cash-based transfers, conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings aimed at improving long-term food security and resilience. In November, WFP disbursed USD 1.37 million amongst 14,677 families in the targeted districts.

• WFP continues to support the Government to establish facilitation centres under its nationwide ‘EHSAAS Nashonuma’ programme for stunting prevention. In total, WFP has established 27 facilitation centres in eight districts across all provinces where children and pregnant and lactating women receive specialized nutritious foods and health support.

WFP has also been requested to extend the programme in one additional district of each province by the Government.

• Heavy snowfall and avalanches affected many people across Azad, Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),

Balochistan and KP last winter. To reduce the risk of such hazards this year, WFP has initiated winter contingency planning in consultation with the Pakistan Metrological Department,

Disaster Management Authorities and other key stakeholders.

• As part of the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence’ awareness campaign which started on 25 November, WFP distributed 110,996 brochures and 529 banners carrying various messages against gender-based violence among partners and communities and initiated social media campaigns to promote gender equality.