WFP Pakistan Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

1,596 mt of food distributed

US$ 180,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 27.2 m six months (December 2019 - May 2020) net funding requirements representing 52% of total.

161,000 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• HRH Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, WFP’s Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition, visited Pakistan from 24 to 29 November 2019. She was accompanied by representatives from WFP Headquarters and the Islamic Development Bank. The purpose of the mission was to observe WFP’s nutrition operations to prevent stunting and reduce malnutrition prevalence. During her visit, the Princess met with the Chief Minister of Balochistan and senior provincial officials, as well as conducting field visits to nutrition support activities in Balochistan. In Islamabad she went on to have meetings with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Foreign and Health Ministers, and several other senior government officials. In these meetings she discussed the Government’s efforts to combat malnutrition and WFPs role in supporting them.

• Under the leadership of the Ministry of Food Security and Research, WFP drafted “The State of Food Security and Nutrition – The SOFI Report” for Pakistan. This report has been prepared in collaboration with FAO, UNICEF and WHO. It provides an analysis of the food security and nutrition situation in the country. WFP led compilation of the nutrition section of this document.

• Since 2017, WFP has been implementing a Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme in District Tharparkar, Sindh. The programme aims to augment the response capacity of Government health systems to sustain and cater for seasonal surges in demand. In November 2019, a review meeting was organized jointly in Karachi with Concern Worldwide. The objective of the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the progress made in 2019 and to share on issues and lessons learned.

• WFP, along with Aga Khan University Karachi and Benazir Income Support Programme, has conducted operational research on the prevention of stunting in district Rahim Yar Khan

