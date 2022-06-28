WFP Pakistan Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

2,566 MT of food distributed in May 2022

US$ 74,415 cash distributed in May 2022

US$ 18.3 million six months (Jun 2022 – Nov 2022) net funding requirements

231,654 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP is implementing the nationwide stunting prevention programme, ‘Benazir Nashonuma’. The programme supports people registered with the Government’s largest social safety net, ‘Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)’, by providing them with specialized nutritious food, health support and additional cash transfers. In May, WFP supported 36,193 pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under five, through 90 facilitation centers established at Government health centers. WFP aims to reach nearly 1.7 million of the most vulnerable women and children over the next three years through 575 Facilitation Centers in 153 districts. WFP is also working alongside UNICEF to incorporate community-based management of acute malnutrition (wasting) and social behavioral change communication into the programme, to reduce other forms of undernutrition.

• Millions of people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Protracted conflict, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic have severely affected agricultural production yields and livelihood opportunities in these areas. In response, WFP is carrying out a livelihood support programme through which vulnerable people receive cash or food support upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings. In May, around 18,830 families in KP and Balochistan received food and cash assistance, and 32,000 people were engaged in livelihoods and resilience activities and trainings. The programme was initiated in December 2021 and by the end of 2022, WFP plans to reach more than 329,000 people.