WFP Pakistan Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

423 mt of food distributed in May 2021

US$ 275,503 cash distributed in May 2021

US$ 19.78 m six months (Jun– Nov 2021) net funding requirements

140,554 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP continues to provide cash-based transfers to adolescent female students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal districts, to incentivize their enrolment and continued attendance in schools. In the month of May, WFP supported 13,024 female students across 208 schools in KP through cash transfers.

• WFP also provides support to internally displaced people (IDPs) residing in camps in KP’s ex-FATA region. In the month of May, WFP provided 15,418 IDPs with in-kind food support.

• With the help of additional funding, WFP is carrying on its recovery food assistance for assets (FFA) programme in Balochistan and the tribal districts of KP. Through the FFA programme, WFP assists vulnerable groups including returnee families and drought affected people through cash transfers. The transfers are conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings aimed at improving long-term food security and resilience. In the coming months, WFP aims to transfer USD 2.23 million among returnee families in KP and drought affected households in Balochistan.

• To support the early recovery of vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19 and other recent shocks, WFP is carrying out a needs assessment in two districts of Sindh (Mirpur Khas and Sanghar) and one district of Balochistan (Chaghai). These assessments will identify geographical priority areas and determine vulnerability profile for beneficiary targeting.