WFP Pakistan Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

2,342 mt of food distributed in March 2022

US$ 583,324 cash distributed in March 2022

US$ 10.01 million six months (Apr 2022 – Sep 2022) net funding requirements

231,365 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the innovative nationwide “Conditional Cash Transfer Programme on improving the Health and Nutrition situation in Pakistan – Ehsaas Nashonuma”. By the end of March, WFP provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 55,256 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 77,646 children under two years, through 49 Government-run facilitation centres. As of March, 445 health facilities have been identified for the establishment of new facilitation centres (FCs). In total, 1.5 million PLW and children will be targeted over the next three years in 134 districts across the country. The establishment of 83 facilitation centers was initiated in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

• WFP is carrying out a multi-donor funded livelihood support and community stabilization programme in Balochistan and KP provinces to support food-insecure communities in the districts bordering Afghanistan. These two provinces are affected by conflict and are also experiencing recurring climatic shocks. The programme supports vulnerable people through food or cash transfers, conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings. In March, 16,952 families in KP received food and cash support and 2,623 families in Balochistan received food assistance. Additionally, 40,000 people were engaged in community rehabilitation activities and capacity strengthening trainings.