WFP Pakistan Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

4,727 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 362,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 30.59 m six months (Apr 2019 - Sep 2019) net funding requirements

274,000 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

Since 2017, WFP has been carrying out operational research in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab to determine the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of using a combination of programmatic interventions i.e. unconditional cash transfers, Social and Behaviour Change Communications and specialized nutritious foods to prevent stunting among children aged 6-24 months. The WFP team conducted a field visit to Rahim Yar Khan in March. During the field visit, the need was highlighted to develop an exit strategy for the partner organization managing the research component of this initiative. To address this concern, WFP developed and shared standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing the exit strategy of the partner organization. The SOPs focus heavily on ensuring that appropriate information is shared with all stakeholders in a timely manner.

As part of WFP-IFRC’s capacity strengthening initiative, Volunteers Information Management System (VIMS) software is being developed for use by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Pakistan. A progress review meeting with the software vendor (Cybervision) was held on 12 March. The vendor has handed over the beta version of the VIMS to PRCS for testing and feedback. The volunteer data/information is being incorporated into the system, which is due to be launched in the second quarter of 2019.

In response to the drought in Sindh and Balochistan, WFP has started planning food assistance for assets programs in district Killa Abdullah, in Balochistan.

Implementation is scheduled to start in May for seven months. Area prioritisation has been completed at tehsil level and is ongoing for the union council level. Cash Feasibility assessments have been completed and partner selection process is ongoing. In addition, implementation of the nutrition support Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) intervention has started in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan and Tharparkar, Sindh. This CMAM response is scheduled to continue up until September 2019. Both of these responses are being implemented with the support of resources from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The Inception meeting of the Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) steering committee and thematic working group, was held on 8 March. The forum unanimously endorsed SLP implementation in the newly merged districts (ex-FATA) along with other relevant districts across the country. Consultative workshops were held for district Khyber held on 11-15 March in Peshawar, and from 18-22 March for district Umerkot.

Both workshops were attended by around 50 participants representing the federal Government, provincial Government, district administration and relevant line departments, technical institutions, UN Agencies, NGOs, and the community.

Building Disaster Resilience in Pakistan (BDRP) Phase II: The Project Management Committee (PMC) meeting of BDRP phase 2 was organised on 14 March in Lahore and 26 March in Peshawar. The meetings were chaired by Directors General of the respective Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs). Participants included project stakeholders including relevant Government line departments, FAO, UNDP and Concern Worldwide.

Progress on activities, and the effectiveness of the outcomes of this project were discussed in these meetings.

WFP’s Supply Chain Technical Assistance to Food Departments continued for grain storage silos.

Engineering support was provided to design and develop infrastructure to store the strategic grain reserves.

Proper management of strategic grain reserves helps to contribute to food security safety nests by maintaining an appropriate quantity and quality of stock, minimize losses and enhance the ability to respond to shocks.

Based on the recommendations of a detailed feasibility study, the design and tendering process of the project is ongoing. The project will be implemented through Public Private partnerships.