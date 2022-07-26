WFP Pakistan Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

2,793 MT of food distributed in June 2022

US$ 1,440,466 cash distributed in June 2022

US$ 17.01 million six months (Jul 2022 – Dec 2022) net funding requirements

374,227 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP provided 76,635 pregnant women and 100,318 children under five with specialized nutritious food and health support through its nationwide stunting prevention programme, ‘Benazir Nashonuma’. The programme supports people registered with the Government’s largest social safety net, ‘Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)’. In addition to food and health support, enrolled women also receive supplementary cash transfers under the programme. So far, the programme is being carried out through 93 fully operational facilitation centers with plans to expand to 575 across 153 districts. Support will be provided to 1.7 million women and children over the next three years.

• WFP is carrying out a multi-donor funded livelihoods support and community stabilization programme in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces to support food-insecure communities in the districts bordering Afghanistan. The response targets households affected by volatility at the Afghan border, recurring climatic shocks, and now also the worsening socioeconomic crisis and extreme weather alerts across the country. It supports vulnerable people through food or cash transfers, conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings. In June 2022, around PKR 297 million (USD 1.4 million) in cash assistance and 2,844 MT of food was provided to 36,944 families in these two bordering areas. Additionally, 73 structural rehabilitation/construction schemes were completed in Balochistan i.e., the construction of water ponds, washing pads, water channels and sewerage channels.

• WFP launched its KSRelief-funded Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme in KP and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region at a ceremony in Muzaffarabad, AJK. WFP aims to support 57,500 malnourished children and pregnant & lactating women through this lifesaving nutrition intervention.

After the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan has endured a deepening and increasingly catastrophic humanitarian crisis. To support this dire situation in the neighbouring country, WFP Pakistan has been transporting food commodities from Pakistan into