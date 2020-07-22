WFP Pakistan Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

1,852 mt of food distributed

US$ 56.39 million six months (July- December 2020) net funding requirements representing 69 percent of total.

321,935 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP has developed a response plan based on the food security and nutrition analysis conducted by WFP and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to support the Government’s COVID-19 Socio-Economic Impact and Response Plan. Under this plan, 46 districts have been prioritized across Pakistan based on the prevalence of food insecurity, malnutrition, COVID-19 cases, and the susceptibility of the district to natural hazards. WFP has also been working alongside the Government and other UN partners to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on household food security and nutrition, to establish a countrywide surveillance system. This will include the needs of those impacted by the locust infestation.

• WFP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Education Department are finalizing a new cash-based education programme. The programme will be implemented across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s’ newly merged districts and frontier regions, targeting 20,000 secondary-school female students. WFP will provide unconditional cash transfers to all registered students while schools remain closed due to COVID-19. Once schools reopen from the second week of July, the cash transfers will become conditional upon attendance in order to incentivize parents to send their daughters back to school. WFP is in discussion with the United Nations Children’s Foundation (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other partners to integrate sexual and reproductive health components into the school curriculums within the targeted areas.

• WFP plans to scale up its community-based management of acute malnutrition programme across 23 districts with extremely high malnutrition rates to support the national nutrition working group’s COVID-19 response strategy. The intervention will provide supplementary nutritious foods to pregnant and lactating women and children under 5 years of age suffering from moderate acute malnutrition, in order to improve health and reduce the prevalence of malnutrition.