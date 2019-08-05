WFP Pakistan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

4,748 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 410,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 17.9 m six months (July 2019 - December 2019) net funding requirements

400,000 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

WFP received a contribution of US$ 16 million from USAID Food for Peace for the drought response in Sindh and Balochistan. This will cover direct food assistance, conditional and unconditional cash, and Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) activities in nine districts of Balochistan and Sindh. The status of the activities is as follows: An agreement with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in place to provide top-up cash in two districts of Balochistan and two districts of Sindh and beneficiary lists have been finalized. A Launch ceremony for Sindh was held on 26 June.

These activities are scheduled to be concluded by mid-August 2019.

Agreements with the health departments of Sindh and Balochistan regarding the implementation of CMAM activities in the targeted drought-affected districts are in process. Activities are due to start in October 2019 and conclude in February 2020.

WFP has completed area prioritization for Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities that will support livelihoods as part of the response in targeted districts of Sindh and Balochistan. In Sindh, WFP will only provide assistance in cash, whereas in Balochistan it will use a combination of food and cash. Stakeholder consultations and partner selection are due to be completed in July 2019.

WFP has launched its cash-based, conditional livelihood support FFA drought response programme in the Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan using CERF funding.

Under this programme, WFP is working closely with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable households.

WFP is currently selecting NGO partners to continue CMAM activities targeting Internally Displaced Persons in Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat and Hagu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with funding from the Government of Japan. The implementation of Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme in the targeted districts is contingent on the availability of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Foods.

WFP expanded its ECHO-funded shock-responsive safety net project in the drought-affected areas of Umerkot District, Sindh. A launch ceremony was organized in collaboration with BISP on 26 June.

The Seasonal Livelihood Project (SLP) analysis for districts of Khyber, in KP, and Umerkot, in Sindh, has been completed and endorsed by respective district committees while the assessment process for Muhmand district, in KP, has been initiated. This project is being conducted with funding from Japan in KP and ECHO in Sind.

The SLP planning process and tools help to strengthen the design, planning and implementation of local response and resilience programs and inform CMAM Surge projects. A workshop is being organized in Umerkot in mid-July to teach relevant stakeholders how to use the planning tool. In addition, WFP received a contribution from the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) to conduct its SLP exercise in two targeted districts of Balochistan.

A planning meeting with the Director General (DG) of the PDMA for KP was held in Peshawar on 28 June. WFP gave a detailed presentation on planned interventions and implementation mechanisms for the Building Disaster Resilience in Pakistan (BDRP-II) programme.

The programme is funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development and will be implemented by a consortium made up of WFP, UNDP and led by FAO. WFP and PDMA KP also discussed an Annual Work Plan Agreement at the provincial level, and the National Institute of Disaster Management shared a concept note about plans, under BDRP II, to conduct emergency response simulation trainings and exercises .

The draft for the 2019 WFP – Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) Annual Working Plan has been cleared by WFP management and shared with the head of the Climate Finance Unit (CFU) and the Director General (DG) of Environment at the MOCC for finalization.

SCOPE, WFP’s cloud-based digital beneficiary and transfer management system is in the process of being rolled out. The budget, final list of equipment and retailer assessment preparations have been finalized. Retailers Onboarding & Contracting training is planned in July 2019, with a trainer coming from WFP Headquarters (HQ). With the help of Regional Bureau Bangkok and HQ, WFP Pakistan is working on sensitization materials and job aids for retailers and beneficiaries and starting a SCOPE campaign to raise staff awareness of the system and its functions.