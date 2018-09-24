WFP Pakistan Country Brief, June 2018

In Numbers

2,711 mt of food assistance distributed

US$19 m six months (July - December 2018) net funding requirements

291,000 people assisted in May 2018

Operational Updates

 WFP and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation jointly implemented a flagship DRR/Livelihood programme in 100 highly disaster-prone and vulnerable villages of Bajaur and Mohmand Tribal Districts of FATA. On 29 June, a stakeholder workshop was organised to share initial findings of a third party evaluation of the programme, including the overall results and achievements.

 “FFA Live”, an online tool for information management and reporting of FFA activities was rolled out in Chitral. WFP oriented and trained the cooperating partners’ staff on the system, which will improve programme visibility and effectiveness.

 Construction of a Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) Gilgit is progressing as per plan. By June, foundation work for the main warehouse units had been completed. The installation of steel structures for warehouses will start in July. In parallel, construction is ongoing on the ancillary building and other associated items.

 After successfully implementing School Safety and Community-Based Disaster Risk Management projects in six hazard-prone districts, WFP organised a Knowledge and Experience Sharing seminar on 27 June, including over 150 participants from all relevant Government of civil society stakeholders.

 With technical support from WFP, formulation of provincial fortification strategies is underway in all provinces of Pakistan. The Punjab fortification strategy has been finalized and was launched on 27 June. This strategy was fully endorsed by the Government and other stakeholders.

 WFP is conducting an operational research project in district Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab to determine the cost-effectiveness of unconditional cash transfer programs in relation to the reduction of malnutrition in children of 6-24 months. A full board progress review meeting was held in Lahore on 25 June to assess the progress of research and to discuss the outcomes.