WFP Pakistan Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

2,396 mt of food distributed

US$870,684 of cash-based transfers disbursed

US$18.77 million six months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements

333,902 people assisted

Highlights*

• WFP, in close collaboration with FAO and stakeholders, conducted an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for 28 highly vulnerable districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces. The results indicate that around 5.96 million people in these districts are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency) in July-November 2022. This is estimated to increase to 7.2 million between December 2022 and March 2023. Key drivers of increasing acute food insecurity include: 1) rising prices of essential food and non-food items; 2) climate change; and 3) reduced subsidies and food production due to high costs of agricultural inputs, as well as water scarcity. WFP is currently engaging with the Government’s largest social safety net, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), to integrate IPC analysis with the National Socio-economic Registry to inform prioritization of relief efforts.

• To increase the consumption of fortified wheat flour, WFP has linked several Chakki beneficiaries with Pakistan’s leading supermarket, Metro, and the largest online food and grocery delivery platform Food Panda. WFP has also created social media pages and added their locations on Google maps for several Chakkis to support increased outreach.