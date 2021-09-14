WFP Pakistan Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

152 mt of food distributed in July 2021

US$ 261,029 cash distributed in July 2021

US$ 23.78 m six months (Aug 2021– Jan 2022) net funding requirements

186,583 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting through the innovative nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. By the end of July, 50 facilitation centres (FCs) have been established across 15 districts in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad. Through these FCs, WFP has provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 54,191 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age.

• WFP continues its recovery food assistance for assets (FFA) programme in the tribal districts of KP. Through the programme, WFP assists vulnerable groups, including returnee families and drought affected people, through cash transfers. The transfers are conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings designed for improving long-term food security and resilience. In July, WFP disbursed USD 269,507 among 44,748 people in Kurram, North Waziristan, Orakzai, and Mohmand districts. WFP has also expanded its FFA programme in Sindh and Balochistan to support flood and drought affected households.

• Following the request from the provincial disaster management authority in KP, an ad hoc relief intervention was initiated in KP’s Upper Dir, Lower Kohistan, and Khyber districts. Under the intervention, flood affected households in Kohistan and malnourished, low-income families in Dir and Khyber receive two cycles of unconditional food assistance. In July, 67,613 people received 915 mt of in-kind food in the targeted districts through the first distribution cycle.