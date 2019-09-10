WFP Pakistan Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

4,748 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 410,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 23.94 m six months (August 2019 - January 2019) net funding requirements

266,000 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan suggested that WFP should change the location of its drought-related shock responsive safety nets project from Killa Abdullah District to other more vulnerable districts. WFP is identifying possible districts in consultation with the Government. Once finalized, the planned safety net activities will be launched in Balochistan.

• WFP completed the first round of implementation of the new Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme for drought-affected communities in the Killa Abdullah District of Balochistan. Around 5,000 households received a cash transfer for participating in activities like constructing protection walls and rehabilitating bridges and irrigation channels.

In July, across all of its FFA projects, WFP transferred USD 759,487 of cash to participants (drought and non-drought related) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, reaching 73,464 beneficiaries. In KP, WFP also distributed 1,549 mt of food to a further 99,456 beneficiaries of FFA projects.

• WFP continues to provide livelihood and nutrition support activities in the drought-affected districts of Sindh.

• WFP and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched the Volunteer Information Management System (VMS) software at a ceremony in Islamabad and handed it over to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

• A Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Surge Approach is being piloted in District Umerkot of Sindh, in collaboration with Concern Worldwide and other stakeholders. This approach, which began in December 2017, aims to make health systems better at anticipating, preparing for and delivering services to manage acute malnutrition during periodic peaks in demand. WFP and ECHO (which funds the project) conducted a mission during the first week of July to monitor the progress and effectiveness of the programme activities.

• WFP and the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) secretariat conducted a meeting on 9 July to review and finalize the multi-sectoral national action plan for nutrition, based on the Pakistan Multisectoral Strategy (PMNS) 2018-2025. PMNS is the guiding document which has been translated into a comprehensive action plan with short, medium and long-term nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions.

• Coordination with the School Education Department (SED), Punjab, for the design of the school meals programme is ongoing. In July, drafts of PC-II (a document required for development projects) and a Memorandum of Understanding were shared with the department for their review. A meeting with the Secretary of SED is planned for the first week of August to agree upon the way forward.

• In July, as a part of humanitarian response in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (now part of KP), the Government of Pakistan has donated 20,000mt of wheat to WFP in support of humanitarian and resilience building activities, worth an estimated US$ 4.8 million. This allocation of wheat, along with resources from other donors, can cater for the cereal requirement of WFP’s relief and recovery operations of 2019 and greater part of 2020.