WFP Pakistan Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

253 mt of food distributed in January 2022

US$ 582,170 cash distributed in January 2022

US$ 17.93 million six months (Feb 2022 – Jul 2022) net funding requirements

91,165 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Government, continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. Since June 2020, WFP has provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 42,357 pregnant and lactating women and 63,997 children under two years of age, through 48 facilitation centres. To bridge the gap in the community-based management of acute malnutrition service (CMAM) in the targeted districts, WFP also continued the provision of moderate acute malnutrition treatment services at the facilitation centres.

• WFP is implementing a multi-donor funded resilience building programme in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in districts bordering Afghanistan. 83,544 people received conditional cash transfers in KP in January, while distribution in Balochistan will begin in February.

• With support from King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KS Relief), WFP has initiated a CMAM programme in nine vulnerable districts of KP and five districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. So far, 57,500 women and children under five have received Specialised Nutritious Food (SNF) through the programme.