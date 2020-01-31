WFP Pakistan Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

1,825 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 14,245 cash-based transfers made

US$ 33.91 million six-month (February– July 2020) net funding requirements representing 56 percent of total.

200,313 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• Heavy snowfall and avalanches caused 100 casualties and damaged 21,000 homes and markets in remote locations of Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Food stock destruction and the lack of road access left families stranded. In collaboration with other humanitarian actors WFP led a rapid needs appraisal in the Balochistan. The results were endorsed by the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA, PDMA). In addition, WFP conducted a supply chain and vulnerability assessment in Neelum District, AJK.

In total, 1.76 million people were found affected across both provinces, with 401,000 people in need of immediate food assistance. In response, WFP coordinated closely with local authorities and other humanitarian actors to initiate relief assistance to the affected people. WFP started preparations for general food distributions targeting 30,000 families in Balochistan for a period of one month and 32,000 families in AJK for a period of three months.

• WFP is continuing its livelihood support programme in response to the drought in Sindh (Tharparker and Umerkot) and Balochistan (Chaghi and Washuk). To initiate the third phase of the programme, village prioritization and vulnerability assessments were carried out. The beneficiary registration process started, and a Village Development Committee was formed.

• As part of its Community-based Disaster Risk management programme, WFP has been implementing a school safety initiative in targeted hazard-prone districts across Pakistan. A School Safety booklet was developed as part of this initiative, to maximize the dissemination and retention of messages. In January 2020, this booklet was updated, and the revised version was endorsed by the relevant Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

• Under the wheat flour fortification programme in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, micro-feeders were installed in selected local small-scale mills (chakkis). This enabled the chakkis to provide fortified wheat flour to their consumers in order to reduce the prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies in the targeted population. WFP organized training sessions on monitoring guidelines for the fortification process for staff who will monitor the effectiveness of this programme.

• Together with Aga Khan University in Karachi and People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) in Sindh, WFP initiated the Achamum study (a combined protocol for the treatment of severe and moderate acute malnutrition) in Umerkot District, Sindh. A research field office has been established in Umerkot to coordinate this study.

• WFP is initiating a cash-based education support programme to increase school enrolment and retention rates among adolescent girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly merged districts. As part of the programme, focus group discussions were conducted in Orakzai District to assess the essential needs and monthly expenditures of adolescent girls in the targeted schools. Findings will inform the programme design and implementation modality in order to ensure that the intervention is tailored to the specific constraints and needs of these girls.