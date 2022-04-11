WFP Pakistan Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

2,505 mt of food distributed in February 2022

US$ 676,359 cash distributed in February 2022

US$ 20.19 million six months (Mar 2022 – Aug 2022) net funding requirements

270,438 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

• Food security in Afghanistan has significantly deteriorated since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. To support the relief work in Afghanistan, WFP has been procuring food commodities in Pakistan and transporting these items to Afghanistan, in addition to facilitating the overall humanitarian action into Afghanistan by operating the Islamabad-Kabul airbridge. WFP is also clearing international shipments arriving at the Karachi Sea port for onward shipment to Afghanistan. As of end of February, 64,118 mt of food has been procured in Pakistan and 65,529 mt of international food shipments have been transported to Afghanistan. The plan is to procure an additional 120,000 mt of wheat over the next nine months from Pakistan for Afghanistan.

• WFP in partnership with the Government continues its efforts to reduce stunting in Pakistan through the nationwide Ehsaas Nashonuma programme. By the end of February, WFP provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 47,250 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 69,349 children under two years, through 48 Government-run facilitation centres. For the expansion of the programme across the country, 445 health facilities have been identified for the establishment of new facilitation centres. In total, 1.5 million PLW and children will be targeted over the next three years in 134 districts across the country.

• WFP is carrying out a multi-donor funded livelihood support and community stabilization programme in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces to food-insecure communities in districts bordering with Afghanistan. These two provinces are affected by conflict and are also experiencing recurring climatic shocks. The programme supports vulnerable people through food or cash transfers, conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings. In February, 89,225 and 140,861 beneficiaries in KP and Balochistan respectively received food and cash support under this programme.