WFP Pakistan Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

305 mt of food distributed in December 2021

US$ 382,081 cash distributed in December 2021

US$ 13.81 six months (Jan 2021 – Jun 2022) net funding requirements

73,141 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP signed an additional threeyear agreement with Pakistan’s largest social safety net, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to expand the stunting prevention programme ‘Ehsaas Nashonuma’. To date, the programme has been implemented in 15 districts across Pakistan with plans to expand to 131 districts within the next three years. By the end of December,

WFP had provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 39,109 pregnant and lactating women and 60,045 children under two years, through 50 government-run facilitation centres. To bridge the gap in the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition service in the targeted districts, WFP also continued the provision of moderate acute malnutrition services at the facilitation centres.

• A Country Strategic Plan (CSP) external stakeholder’s consultation comprising of representatives of the Government of Pakistan was organized by the WFP Country Office on 15 December 2021 to present the high-level roadmap that underpins the new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027. The consultation also served as an opportunity to solicit provincial/geographical counterparts’ feedback and validation of the CSP’s strategic direction. Five breakout groups organized by geographical area reviewed and validated the relevance of the CSP’s strategic direction and outcomes based on their respective geographic areas.

• WFP is carrying out a multi-donor funded resilience building programme in the districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the social economic impact of the situation in Afghanistan is considered to be the highest. The programme aims to improve the food security and the resilience of food insecure communities that have been affected by multiple shocks and hazards. In December 2021, WFP initiated staff orientation sessions to brief them regarding the project and carried out market assessments along with a union council prioritisation exercise.