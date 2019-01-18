18 Jan 2019

WFP Pakistan Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (468.84 KB)

Operational Updates

  • Following the drought declaration in eight districts of Sindh and 14 districts of Baluchistan, the Government of Pakistan requested the Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) to conduct a needs assessment in both provinces. Lead by IOM, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and in collaboration with FAO, UNICEF, WFP and some NGO partners, the NDC completed the assessment in Sindh; it is still ongoing in Baluchistan. Results show that 36 percent of surveyed households are severely food insecure while 46 percent are moderately food insecure in the drought impacted districts. A response plan has been jointly formulated by UN and NGO partners and shared with the PDMA. Potential donors are being approached to seek funding.

  • In 2018, under WFP’s cash and food-based Livelihood Recovery programme in the conflict affected tribal areas (erstwhile FATA, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and the flood/earthquake affected Chitral district, WFP established a partnership with FAO to conduct a joint response. Under the agreed terms and conditions, WFP and FAO worked together to restore the livelihoods of 11,610 families in Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and 9,551 families in Chitral.

  • For the One UN Chitral Project, the implementation of Integrated Risk Management and Disaster Risk Reduction initiatives were completed by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)-PMU organised a training in Peshawar for the PDMA-KP and the District Disaster Management Unit (DDMU) Chitral on Disaster Management-Decision Support System (DM-DSS) and the Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) Tools/Portal, which included the integration of DM-DSS and MHVRA Portal. Planned commitments under the One UN Grant have been accomplished.

  • Under phase 1 of the Building Disaster Resilience in Pakistan (BDRP) project, School Safety activities in selected schools of Sindh and Punjab were completed. These activities included teachers’ trainings, mock drills, distribution of school safety IEC material and school safety kits.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.