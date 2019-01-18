WFP Pakistan Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

Following the drought declaration in eight districts of Sindh and 14 districts of Baluchistan, the Government of Pakistan requested the Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) to conduct a needs assessment in both provinces. Lead by IOM, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and in collaboration with FAO, UNICEF, WFP and some NGO partners, the NDC completed the assessment in Sindh; it is still ongoing in Baluchistan. Results show that 36 percent of surveyed households are severely food insecure while 46 percent are moderately food insecure in the drought impacted districts. A response plan has been jointly formulated by UN and NGO partners and shared with the PDMA. Potential donors are being approached to seek funding.

In 2018, under WFP’s cash and food-based Livelihood Recovery programme in the conflict affected tribal areas (erstwhile FATA, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and the flood/earthquake affected Chitral district, WFP established a partnership with FAO to conduct a joint response. Under the agreed terms and conditions, WFP and FAO worked together to restore the livelihoods of 11,610 families in Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and 9,551 families in Chitral.

For the One UN Chitral Project, the implementation of Integrated Risk Management and Disaster Risk Reduction initiatives were completed by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)-PMU organised a training in Peshawar for the PDMA-KP and the District Disaster Management Unit (DDMU) Chitral on Disaster Management-Decision Support System (DM-DSS) and the Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) Tools/Portal, which included the integration of DM-DSS and MHVRA Portal. Planned commitments under the One UN Grant have been accomplished.