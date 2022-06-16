WFP Pakistan Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

3,605 mt of food distributed in April 2022

US$ 1,183,647 cash distributed in April 2022

US$ 11.57 million six months (May 2022 – Oct 2022) net funding requirements

392,080 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP is supporting the Government of Pakistan with implementing the nationwide Benazir Nashonuma Programme (formerly known as Ehsaas Nashonuma) to improve the concerning health and nutrition situation in Pakistan. By the end of April, WFP provided specialized nutritious food and health support to 61,042 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 83,660 children under two years, through 52 Government-run Facilitation Centres (FC). WFP is also overseeing the Community Outreach and Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme components of the Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition intervention at these FCs and is working towards integrating it into the Nashonuma programme.

• Pakistan’s provinces bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Baluchistan have been severely affected by conflict and recurring climatic shocks over the years. The recent volatility in Afghanistan has further impacted these communities, leading to a loss of livelihoods for many and emergency levels of poverty, food insecurity and undernutrition. In response, WFP is providing lifesaving assistance to the most food insecure people in these border areas upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and training. Along with meeting immediate food needs, WFP aims to improve long-term food security and resilience through this programme. In April, WFP provided 47,000 households with cash and food assistance, and 54,141 people were engaged in livelihood activities and training.

• WFP concluded its livelihoods recovery programme to support households affected by multiple shocks in Sindh. Through the programme, 4,566 households received cash assistance upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings i.e., construction of seed storages, water ponds, fuel efficient stoves etc. WFP witnessed a high participation of women in all the activities. WFP also provided unconditional cash to 74 extremely vulnerable households.

• Eleven million people are currently experiencing food insecurity in neighboring Afghanistan. The alarmingly high rate is forcing households to resort to desperate measures to put food on the table. To support this dire situation, WFP has been procuring food commodities in Pakistan and transporting these items to Afghanistan. In April, WFP dispatched 28,567 mt of food procured in Pakistan to Afghanistan, along with 2,554 mt of international food shipments that were cleared in Pakistan.

• WFP is initiating a livelihood diversification programme in two districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) targeting 2,070 households. Through the project, people receive cash assistance upon participation in activities and training focused on climate change adaptation, natural resource management, and entrepreneurial skills development. The project is being implemented by the AJK Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department in close collaboration with WFP.

• Pakistan is a country with alarmingly high undernutrition rates and with an estimated 22.8 million children out of school. To curb this challenge, WFP wants to initiate school meals programmes in Pakistan, as they are globally recognized as effective tools for promoting children’s education and their nutritional status. As a first step, WFP has planned a National Consultation on School Meals in May 2022 to brief policy makers and key stakeholders on the current developments for a better understanding of school meals and related policy opportunities.