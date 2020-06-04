WFP Pakistan Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

3.7 mt of food distributed

US$ 48.0 million six months (May- Oct 2020) net funding requirements representing 78 percent of total.

282,000 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP is working with Pakistan’s National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA and PDMA) to ensure national priorities for COVID19 response are met. In April, WFP provided NDMA and PDMA’s with the following urgent support:

• WFP seconded two of its technical staff members (a logistician and nutritionist) to NDMA.

• WFP installed five Mobile Storage Units within the premises of NDMA warehouses along with pallets to enhance stacking and storage capacities.

• WFP procured and installed six heavy duty ultra-low medical grade freezers to store COVID-19 testing kits at NDMA’s main warehouse in special airconditioned containers with uninterrupted power supply.

• WFP provided PDMAs in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 20 Mobile Storage Units, three prefabricated latrines and one hub-in-box for storage and isolation purposes.

• WFP supported NDMA, the Ministry of Health, WHO and other UN and humanitarian agencies in developing the COVID-19 Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan. For the plan, WFP drafted the logistics and supply chain priority actions/activities required to stop the transmission of COVID-19. The plan was launched by the Government of Pakistan on 23 April 2020.

• To support the development of the Government’s COVID-19 Socio-Economic Impact and Response Plan, WFP and FAO have been co-leading the food security and nutrition analysis and response in the country. The food security and nutrition analysis was conducted in May and has become part of the Government’s Socio-Economic Impact Assessment. The analysis will assist the Government in formulating immediate, medium and long-term plans to offset the impact of COVID19 in Pakistan. To support the socio-economic plan, WFP also proposed short and medium-to-longterm (relief, social protection, resilience building, nutrition and education) interventions to ensure food security of the country’s most vulnerable.

WFP’s requirement of funds under this plan is USD 84 million.