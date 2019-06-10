10 Jun 2019

WFP Pakistan Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (605.59 KB)

In Numbers

4,727 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 362,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 29.85 m six months (May 2019 - Oct 2019) net funding requirements

274,000 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

  • Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM): Resourcing from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has enabled WFP to continue CMAM activities in Tharparkar district, Sindh, and initiate the intervention in Killa Abdullah district, Balochistan. Capacity building sessions were conducted and activities in the districts will continue until September 2019. Additionally, funding was secured from Food for Peace (USAID) to support CMAM activities in the drought-stricken districts of Balochistan and Sindh. A Pakistan Humanitarian Pool Funding proposal for the implementation of CMAM in district Chaghai, Balochistan, has also been submitted and is currently under approval.

  • Sscaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Joint Annual Assessment (JAA) 2019: WFP supported the SUN Secretariat in conducting the a Joint Annual Assessment for 2019. Preassessments of the SUN UN Network were carried out in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO and FAO. The SUN Business Network annual assessment was also carried out with the Global Alliance in Nutrition (GAIN) prior to the JAA.

  • Along with the National Fortification Alliance (NFA), WFP is ensuring the safety and quality of Specialized Nutritious Food (SNF) by creating national standards under the Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). Technical and capacity-strengthenign support is being provided; periodic auditing of producers is also being ensured. Additionally, the two organisations are working towards the mandatory registration of SNF producers at the federal and provincial level, to guarantee WFP’s technical support. This will ensure that all locally produced SNF can meet the requisite global quality and safety specifications.

  • Under the relief support and food assistance for asset (FFA) programmes, WFP was able to assist 145,434 people in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu,
    Khyber Pakthunkwa (KP) during April.

